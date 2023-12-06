PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Ana Fitzgibbons, director of Diageo in Society, and Fernando Sousa, National Beverage Director for Diageo North America, share some tips and tricks on how to be a responsible host this holiday season.

Their first piece of advice is that if you’re drinking, drink better, not more.

Also, be respectful of people’s choices to drink less or not to drink. Make sure you’re offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol cocktails.

They also explain how you can enjoy yourself at your own event, not just be the bartender the whole time.

The guests make a recipe straight from Diageo’s book, the Ottoman Tennessee, a twist on an Old Fashioned. Looks delicious!

For more information, visit DRINKIQ.com or find @diageo_na on Instagram.