PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Elise Awwad, DeVry University’s first female president and CEO.

Elise shares some statistics from a study about the “Say-Do” gap for workers and companies, where employees say they understand the importance of upscaling opportunities, but few act on it, with more white men taking advantage than women and people of color.

Elise explains why it’s important for employers to help close this gap, as it helps develop talent for a future workforce.

Elise also gives some advice for future workers: Be resilient, be curious, and cultivate a network with mentors and allies.

