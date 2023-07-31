PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Suchismita Paul, a board-certified dermatologist.

Dr. Paul talks about hair loss, an all-too-common condition that can slip between the cracks due to stigma.

Dr. Paul explains what causes hair loss, and states that it’s a common problem for women as well as men.

She also recommends some treatments and natural solutions to treat hair loss, as well as listing some ingredients you should look for in hair growth products.

She also describes a hair-care routine that optimizes growth, and shares some other hair-care hacks.

For more information, visit Viviscal.com