PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Tammi Burke from the Victim’s Resource Center in time for Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April.

Tammi explains what exactly sexual assault is defined as, and talks about the first steps someone should take if they believe that they were assaulted.

Tammi also describes the local resources available to help assault victims.

For more information, visit the Victims Resource Center’s website.