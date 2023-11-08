PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Courtney Alev from Credit Karma.

Courtney offers some advice to avoid overspending this holiday season. Firstly, make sure you can be realistic with what you can spend, taking track of incoming money and money that’s going out.

She also suggests cutting back on spending, such as ordering takeout less often, in order to spend more on holiday gifts and travel.

Make sure you book travel plans as soon as possible, and follow plane ticket prices to make sure you’re getting the best possible deals.

For more information, visit CreditKarma.com.