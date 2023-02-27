PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Amy Tomkoski from the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services—as well as local advocate Lizzie Breznay and artist Desiree Reed—join Chris with details about an upcoming art show in Luzerne County to kick off Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Amy explains that Creativity at the Courthouse is an all-inclusive art show featuring work by artists of all abilities.

Lizzie talks about the importance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month this March, and Desiree describes some of her work that you might see at the art show.

You can attend the show and support Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services on Saturday, March 4th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

For more information, visit MDHS’s website and Creativity at the Courthouse’s Facebook Page.