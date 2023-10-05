PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Dr. Patrick Basile talks about CoolSculpting Elite, the only FDA cleared, cold-based, non-surgical treatment that uses cryolipolysis.

Cryolipolysis uses extreme cold to freeze fat cells, causing some of them to die.

Sessions can last from 35 minutes to several hours, depending on how many areas of the body are to be frozen.

You can typically see results in about one to three months after the last treatment.

Dr. Basile and his patient Remis explain who might be a good candidate for CoolSculpting Elite.

For more information, visit CoolSculpting.com, or use Find.CoolScuplting.com to find someone who has been fully trained near you.