PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Williams, the winner of the Supermarket Spree Sweepstakes. Mariah Williams, Brian’s daughter, and Jason Scholz, the Weis Markets store manager were also on-hand to talk about the memorable experience.

Brian talks about what it felt like to win the PAHomePage spree after entering earlier this summer. Then, we see his experience during the spree itself! Ultimately, Brian walked away with $658.78 worth of winnings, plus a priceless family memory.

Jason from Weis explained how he prepared the store for Brian’s big spree, and described the partnership between WBRE/WYOU and Weis Markets.

Mariah talks about what was going through her mind at the time, and how she helped her father train for his big day.

Mariah also explained what it felt like to blow the horn to start the spree.

Thank you to everyone who entered our Supermarket Spree Sweepstakes, and congratulations, Brian!