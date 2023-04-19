PA live! —Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Rick Marrinson and Dr. Kathryn Sarpong from the Companion Animal Parasite Council, or CAPC.

The veterinarians talk about what CAPC does, and how they can keep both you and your pets safe from parasitic diseases transmitted by ticks and mosquitos.

They also discuss their findings in this year’s annual forecast.

They also describe certain diseases, such as Lyme Disease, which can infect both dogs and people, and what we can do to protect our dogs and ourselves.

For more information, visit PetDiseaseAlerts.org.