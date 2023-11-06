PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Mary Beth Scalese, owner of Fortune Financial Group, and Michelle Matyjevitch from the Community Intervention Center.

The Community Intervention Center, first established in 1972, offers a wide array of services, including helping people battling drug and alcohol addictions, people struggling with their mental health, and people dealing with homelessness.

The center is kept afloat by donations and volunteer work. If you’d like to donate, the center can always use some powdered creamer, sugar, bus passes, and winter clothing as the colder months approach. They don’t need socks or hats, though, as they already have a large collection of those.

For more information, visit CommunityInterventionCenter.net, find @CommunityInterventionCenter on Facebook, or call 570-342-4298.