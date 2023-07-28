PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Liz Steen from the Pike County Historical Society and Chiara Marone from the Milford Theater.

Liz talks about Milford’s Columns Museum, and highlights its Lincoln Flag, an American Flag that cushioned President Lincoln’s head after he was shot at the Ford Theater. The flag is even stained with Lincoln’s blood.

Chris and Liz describe some of the Museum’s other exhibits, including some military artifacts and taxidermy birds.

Chris and Steve Rosado from the Milford Hospitality Group then bike on over to the Milford Theater, who discusses what the Milford Theater offers, including a classic movie series, live concerts and performances, family events, live plays and musicals, and more.

For more information on the Columns Museum, visit their Facebook Page.

For more information on the Milford Theater, visit TheMilfordTheater.com.