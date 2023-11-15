PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Frank Bartoli, president and CEO of NEPA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive, and Chrissy Wesley, a coffee attendant for Coffee Inclusive.

The guests are excited to announce Bake Inclusive, a full-service bakery coming in Spring 2024!

Much like Coffee Inclusive, Bake Inclusive will provide training and employment for individuals with diverse abilities, including Autism and Down syndrome.

The guests also discussed the growth of Coffee Inclusive, and teased some up-and-coming plans.

For more information, visit NEPAInclusive.org, call 570-299-5273, or find Coffee Inclusive’s Facebook Page.