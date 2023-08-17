PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel took a ride with Jeff Adomiak from Coccia Ford Lincoln, the only locally family owned and operated Ford Dealer in the area.

From inside the eye-catching Ford Bronco Raptor, Jeff talks about Coccia’s involvement with the Pittston Tomato Festival, which is taking place from August 17 through August 20.

He mentions his favorite features of the Ford Bronco Raptor, and talks about Coccia’s upcoming 40th anniversary.

Jeff also describes what you can expect at the Tomato Festival, including food, live entertainment, a parade, a 5K, games, rides, and more!

Make sure to catch the parade on August 19 at 11:00 a.m. to see Coccia’s cars!

Then, once Rachel and Jeff arrive at the festival, they enjoy some tomato-y goodness in the video below.

For more information on Coccia, visit CocciaCars.com or find @CocciaFord on Facebook.

For more information on the Tomato Festival, visit PittstonTomatoFestival.com.