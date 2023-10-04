PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, as a part of the 28/22 News Coats for Kids drive, Chris spoke with Lts Mr. and Mrs. Ortiz and Senior Soldiers Elizabeth Winborn and Chris Winborn from the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps, as well as Jennifer Brinson from Keystone & Red Rock Job Corps Centers.

Mr. Ortiz states his gratitude to receive so many donations, and Mrs. Ortiz can’t even think about the drive without smiling!

Elizabeth explains just how important these coats are, and Chris states the importance of donating to a worldwide organization like the Salvation Army.

Jennifer is joined by two student leaders, Joshua Baker and Kayla-Lakie Womack, who are grateful to see so many coats being donated.

In the video below, Chris and his guests thank everyone who donated and wrap up the show.

The guests are proud to support the NEPA’s Children First Initiative.

For more information on the Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

For more information on Keystone & Red Rock Job Corps Centers, visit Keystone.JobCorps.gov and RedRock.JobCorps.gov.