PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, as a part of the 28/22 News Coats for Kids drive, Julie Dunphy and Kathryn Oleary spoke with Rob Hoffman from Cintas.

The Scranton location has received 90 donations so far, and Kathryn and Julie are thrilled to receive more donations from Lizzie Breznay on air.

Rob describes Cintas’s role in the Coats for Kids campaign, and walks Kathryn and Julie through the process of cleaning the donated coats before their distribution.

Cintas is proud to support the NEPA’s Children First initiative.

Julie and Kathryn have 16 more Penguins tickets available at the Scranton location, so make sure you donate to claim them!

For more information, visit Cintas.com.