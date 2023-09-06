PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Larissa Kimmel from the Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, so PA live! is proud to highlight mental health resources available in our community.

Larissa lists some of the biggest struggles that youth face that could cause them to feel hopeless and lonely.

She also explains why kids might be reluctant to seek help, and why young people’s exaggerated emotions and thoughts can put them at higher risk for suicide.

If you are struggling, call or text the free 988 lifeline for help.

For more information, visit CMPMHDS.org.