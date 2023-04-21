PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris talks about the escapades of actor-turned-racecar-driver Frankie Muniz, best known as Malcolm on Malcolm in the Middle.

Muniz recently had some fun racing go-karts with fans in the Claritin Clear 500, after his big race earlier this year at Daytona.

Muniz, who suffers from allergies, teamed up with non-drowsy Claritin to show that allergies don’t have to be the boss of him, now, and they’re not so big.

Chris tries to figure out who won the race in a tight photo finish.