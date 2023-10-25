PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Robert P. Hartwig, Clinical Associate Professor of Finance.

Dr. Hartwig busts some myths on civil litigation. In reality, you aren’t guaranteed a massive payout, and it certainly won’t be instantly. Civil Litigation is also not costless, and your first call after an accident should be to your insurance company, not the plaintiff.

Dr. Hartwig also explains why he thinks society is leaning towards frivolous and expensive lawsuits.

For more information, visit APCI.org.