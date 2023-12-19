PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michael Steinbach from Citi.

Michael, a former FBI agent, specializes in financial crimes and fraud prevention for Citi.

Michael explains why so many Americans fall for scams, as over $9 billion has been lost as a result of scams.

The holiday season is a prime time for fraudsters and scammers since we’re busy, distracted, and shopping online.

Keep an eye out for common scam strategies. Scammers often base their scams off of major world events such as news and seasonal holidays. Bank impersonation scams and package delivery scams are both common.

However, don’t think of all scams as one specific scenario, as scams constantly evolve.

For more information, visit Citi.com/FraudPrevention.