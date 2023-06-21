PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris calls in from Weis Markets in Mountain Top to talk about the 28/22 News Hunger Free Summer campaign, our latest NEPA’s Children First initiative.

When school cafeterias close for the summer, many kids lose access to meals that they depend on, and their parents can struggle to provide for them.

That’s why WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV and CEO/Weinberg are partnering on Hunger Free Summer, a 6-week long campaign to make sure area children still have enough to eat while school’s out.

Chris checks in with Gretchen Hunt Greaves, RND, from the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, about this year’s progress so far. He also speaks with some generous donors.

Chris talks about how you can help out by donating non-perishable food at Hunger Free Summer food locations at the Weis Markets in Mountain Top in the video below.

Make sure to get involved by checking out these five locations throughout the following weeks:



June 28th: Weis Markets, South Abington Township

July 5th: Weis Markets, Dallas

July 12th: Weis Marekts, South Abington Township

July 19: Weis Markets, Mountain Top

July 26th: Weis Markets, West Hazleton

To donate, visit this section of pahomepage.com.