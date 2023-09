PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel Malak spoke with Summer Krotcha from Children’s Service Center.

Summer talks about the history and focus of the Children’s Service Center and Robinson Counseling Center.

She also describes some of the biggest barriers to addressing mental health and substance use disorder.

She also explains where you can go to get help, and how to encourage someone to reach out.

For more information, visit cscwv.org or call 570-825-6425.