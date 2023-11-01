PA live! (WBRE — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Mike Hopkins, president and CEO at Children’s Service Center, as well as Dr. Renata Meyer from the Conyngham Primary Health Center.

The Children’s Service Center began over 150 years ago as an orphanage during the Civil War. Now, the center acts as a one-stop shop for all child health care needs, working with the Conyngham Primary Health Center.

The Health Center offers family and internal medicine services, meaning they see patients of all ages. Primary care is essential for keeping families healthy. They provide age appropriate vaccinations, cancer screenings, diagnoses for acute and chronic diseases, and more.

For more information, visit CSCWV.org or call 570-301-0924.