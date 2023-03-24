PA live! (WBRE) — To continue the conversation on colon cancer this Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Chris spoke with Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of Labcorp Diagnostics, on Friday on PA live!

Dr. Caveney explains that, since 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will develop colon cancer in their lifetime, regular screenings are vital.

He also gives advice on what age you should get when you get screenings.

Dr. Caveney also describes some at home test collection kits that are currently available if you prefer to screen yourself that way.

He also talks about the impact of early detection in a patient.

For more information, visit Labcorp’s website.