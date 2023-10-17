PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brent Fielder from Chick-Fil-A, as well as Chef Lorris Gibson from St. Vinny’s Bistro.

119 billion pounds of food in America is wasted every year, while far too many people suffer from food insecurity. To combat this, Chick-Fil-A has created the Chick-Fil-A Shared Table Program, allowing local owner-operators to donate surplus food to non-profit partners throughout the country, turning that food into meals for people in need.

Chef Gibson, who experienced homelessness himself before his time at St. Vinny’s Bistro, a non-profit that works to feed the homeless, explains how he uses Chick-Fil-A’s excess food in his cooking.

Chick-Fil-A also has developed a new, free, digital cookbook called Extra Helpings, featuring recipes from non-profit partners.

For more information, visit ExtraHelpings.com.