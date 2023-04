PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris talks Easter eats and Spring treats with Chef Cara Di Falco, the Emmy-nominated host of Youtube’s Cara’s Cucina.

Cara describes some special treats for the upcoming holiday season.

Plus, she recommends some drinks to serve at an Easter Brunch or Spring party.

She also explains how to make a brunch menu dietary restriction friendly and tasty.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.