PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, James Dern, Puppy Program Director at Canine Companions, talks about National Service Dogs.

James highlights Ajax, a dog trained by Canine Companions to help humans with disabilities.

James explains how Canine Companions trains their dogs to help humans with over 65 different types of disabilities, including mobility, deafness, and PTSD.

James also lists what the dogs are trained to do, including turning on the light, letting clients know when the doorbell rings, and retrieving a dropped item.

James also offers some advice on what to do if you see a service dog out in public: Do not interact with the dog without the owner’s permission, as that dog is working.

James also explains how purchasing St. Francis wine can help Canine Companions.

For more information, visit Canine.org or StFrancisWinery.com/Philanthropy.