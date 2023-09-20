PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Chelsey Coslett from NEPIRC, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center.

With Manufacturing Day, which is celebrated nation wide, coming up, NEPIRC will be hosting its 10th Manufacturing Day Expo on October 13th at Mohegan Pennsylvania from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The expo celebrates the achievements of our regional manufacturing sector, while also bringing the industry together to applaud their contributions.

Chelsey lists some iconic items manufactured in the area, including helmets for our troops and the “Scranton Welcomes You” sign from the sitcom The Office.

At the expo, you can also see product demonstrations, including robotic demonstrations, with over 100 exhibitors confirmed for this year!

This year’s Keynote speaker is Pete Ruggerio, COO of Crayola. There will also be a panel discussion on women leaders in manufacturing, and another panel discussion on cyber security.

To purchase your tickets, visit NEPIRC.com, find @NEPIRC on Facebook, or call 570-819-8966.