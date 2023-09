PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jill Payne from Keystone & Red Rock Job Corps Centers.

Next week, the Job Corps Center will be holding National Signing Day, where they celebrate students who are continuing their education and training.

Jill explains how a student can qualify, and lists some of the trade choices available.

National Signing Day will take place on September 25. for more information, call 1-800-733-5627 or visit Keystone.JobCorps.gov.