PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Michele Schasberger from the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA and Gretchen Hunt from the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO).

The guests talks about 28/22 News’s Hunger Free Summer Campaign with the CEO to benefit the YMCA, making sure no child goes hungry.

Images Courtesy of: Michele Schasberger

Michele talks about how the YMCA is working to beat hunger, and describes Food and Fun in the Park, which runs from June 19th until August 11th and serves lunch each day from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Any kids are welcome to attend at one of the following locations:

McGylnn Learning Center at Boulevard Townhomes

McGlynn Learning Center at Mineral Springs Village

GATHER Community Space at the Wilkes-Barre First Presbyterian Church

Coal Street Park

Dillon Street Park

Jefferson Park

Duryea Community Park

Healey Memorial Park

White Haven Community Library

Gretchen helps busts some myths about food banks, and explains how you can help CEO.

For more information on Food and Fun at the Park, visit the YMCA’s website.

For more information on CEO, visit their website.