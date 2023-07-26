PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kim McLendon and Rolly Smith from CEO Weinberg Foodbank, who teach us a new recipe to feed a large family for less.

Kim and Rolly show off a delicious recipe for chicken zucchini casserole, explaining how simple it can be to make the most of your food — including the food collected at the 28/22 and Weis Markets Hunger Free Summer Campaign.

Then, Elizabeth Keiper from WellKind and Chandra Galliford from CEO/Weinberg continue the conversation about the importance of nutrition education in our communities, especially for young people. The partnership between WellKind and CEO is all about instilling these lessons.

Also throughout the show, 28/22 I-Team News reporter Andy Mehalshick calls in from Weis Markets in Hazleton as a part of our Hunger Free Summer campaign to benefit CEO/Weinberg Northeast Regional Foodbank. Andy talks with longtime viewer Denise Rogers from Hazleton about why she chose to donate, as well as with WBRE’s own Andrew Wyatt.

Thank you for participating in our Hunger Free Summer Campaign this year. Your donations made a huge difference.

For more information on CEO, visit ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

For more information on WellKind, visit wearewellkind.com.

For more information on our Hunger Free Summer Campaign, visit the Hunger Free Summer tab on our website.