PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Emily L. Foley, a journalist and lifestyle expert.

As a journalist to the stars, Emily describes what some A-list celebrities have on their holiday lists.

The Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera can help keep your loved ones safe and secure at home, offering you crystal clear vision for live views of your front porch whenever you’d like.

Everyone can appreciate the Tree Hut Holiday Collection for some self care products to help keep your skin glistening and glowing all season long.

For the kiddos, check out the award winning kids book Vivienne in Paris by Maria Castellucci Moore. The book follows a girl exploring the sights, smells, taste, and sounds in Paris, learning about how the outdoor world can inspire you. A portion of the book’s proceeds benefit the non-profit Alliance française.

For some tasty treats, try a honey baked ham! You can even ship them to your loved ones over the holiday season.

