PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with lifestyle expert and red carpet reporter Valerie Greenberg.

One common New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, but that can cost a lot of money. Valerie offers some advice on breaking a sweat without breaking the bank.

The Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account can help you build credit without debt. Through its Experian Boost feature, you can conveniently use your account while improving your credit profile.

If you’re missing wine this Dry January, try Stella Rosa Naturals, which is real wine made without the alcohol! Made with real fruit extracts, you can try all different varieties, all of which are delicious.

Spark Aligners will help you get that Hollywood Smile! These clear sand comfortable teeth aligners have been recommended by 100% of users!

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts make traveling easier in the new year. Their hotels are everywhere, plus you can save big through their rewards program.

