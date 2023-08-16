PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jenna Strzelecki and Sarah Donahue from the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Jenna and Sarah talk about this year’s festival, including what’s new: More rides, a spaghetti eating contest, a dunk tank, and more!

They also talk about the new stage cover and sculpture at the festival, and describe the 5K race, parade, little miss and mister contest, and tomato judging contest.

The Pittston Tomato Festival will take place from August 17 to August 20, beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 3:00 p.m. on Friday, and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit PittstonTomatoFestival.com, call 570-299-7543, or find @PittstonTomatoFestival on Facebook.