PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jordan Galasso from Fit AF Nutrition.

Jordan talks about his carrot cake protein muffins, and explains why he thinks they’ve been such a big hit.

Jordan also describes how Fit AF Nutrition can fit seamlessly into someone’s lives, and explains that his delicious and healthy meals aren’t just for people looking to bulk up.

After making muffin batter, Chris and Jordan take a look at the finished product in the video below.

To purchase your Fit AF food, visit fitafnutrition.com and use the promo code PALIVE.