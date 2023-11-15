PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Rajesh Banker, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist.

The first person in the United States has just received the world’s first dual chamber, leadless pacemaker system, a new innovation by Abbott roughly 1/10 the size of a traditional pacemaker.

This new pacemaker allows two chambers of the heart to communicate with each other wirelessly for the first time.

Dr. Banker explains why this new technology is such a game changer. This is the first major advancement in pacemaker technology in roughly 50 years!

Dr. Banker also discusses how this new system improves the experience for the patient.

For more information, visit Abbott.com.