PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Michael J. Reardon, a cardiac surgeon and medical researcher.

Heart Valve Disease refers to diseases for any of the four heart valves. The most common disease that requires treatment is Aortic Stenosis.

If untreated, Aortic Stenosis can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and fainting.

Dr. Reardon explains TAVR, or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, which is a less invasive alternative to open heart surgery.

For more information, consult your physician, or visit MyInteractiveASJourney.com.