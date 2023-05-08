PA live! (WBRE) — It’s Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the top contributors to our mental health, something that takes up to a third of our lives, is our jobs. Angela King takes a look at some ways we can improve our well-being and be at our best at work.

Angela explains the importance of taking short breaks while at work, so that your brain can stay sharp, in shape, and as stress-free as possible.

She also talks about how the new Calm app can help you stay mindful at work.

Calm Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chris Mosunic also offers some advice to keep you feeling your best mentally while at work.

For more information, join Calm for a video chat on May 9th at 12:00 for a group mental health break with Calm’s Chief Purpose Officer Jay Shetty, Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive, Dr. Tam Brownlee, Chief Health Officer of Accenture, and Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer of NAMI.

For more information, visit blog.calm.com or visit @Calm on Instagram.