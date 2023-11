PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Sean James, a former NFL player and COO of BYS Wellness.

BYS helps the social drinker. Take one before you drink and you won’t get a hangover.

Sean explains when and how you should take your BYS, and what makes it stand out from its competitors.

Sean also discusses how and why he became involved with BYS as a former NFL player.

For more information, visit BYSWellness.com, find @BYSWellness on Instagram, or call 570-856-0191.