PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Allison Ritsick from the Building Blocks Learning Center, as well as Denise Ogurkis from Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

The guests talk about their respective organizations. Building Blocks Learning Center works to create a safe, healthy, positive, and nurturing learning environment for young kids, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps provide kids with sleeping supplies.

They also explain how the two organizations will be working together with Build Day, where participants can help build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Build Day will take place on September 9 at 8:00 a.m. at Sleep In Heavily Peace Build Shop on River Street in Plains.

For more information on Building Blocks, visit BuildingBlocksLearningCenter.com or call 570-208-2252, or find their Facebook Page where you can sign up for Build Day.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit SHPBeds.org.