PA live! (WBRE) — A brother-sister duo is branching out from pain management to aesthetic advancements. PA live! host Chris Bohinski recently hit the road to see what all the buzz is about when it comes to Janerich Health and Wellness in a sponsored segment.

Call and ask for Jen at (570) 209-9719 or visit on Black Friday between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to receive between 20% and 40% off of your desired service.

There will also be an opportunity to receive an additional discount or prize in the office.