Exciting shows are coming to Scranton! The Broadway Theatre League has announced its incredible new season, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray, Annie, The Cher Show, Come From Away, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Frank also describes Thrill of the World, taking place on October 28, the perfect flash mob for any Michael Jackson fan!

Frank also discusses the Scranton Cultural Center’s new security policies, and their upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

