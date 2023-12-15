PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Tom Combs from NAC Entertaimnet.

Tom discusses what to expect from Broadway In Scranton in the coming year.

The Scranton Cultural Center will be hosting five fantastic shows throughout the first five months of 2024: Hairspray in January, Annie in February, Cher: The Musical in March (featuring a local actor in the role of Sonny!), Come From Away in April, and Pretty Woman: The Musical in May!

These shows will make you laugh, cry, cheer, and more. There’s something for everyone this season.

For more information, visit BroadwayInScranton.com.