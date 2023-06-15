PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about what to know when on the market for a new home.

Brian gives some advice on how to present your offer, and how to talk to your bank or credit union about finding a mortgage.

He also explains why you should meet with an attorney to review the documents you have to sign and exchange with the seller before closing on your home.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.