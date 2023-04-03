PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits PA live! for his weekly segment as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Paul Oswald from the Minsi Trails Council and Boy Scouts of America.

Paul talks about the role that scouting plays in local communities.

He also describes some of the Boy Scouts’ summer plans this summer.

For more information on the Minsi Trails Council, visit MinsiTrails.org or contact Paul by email at paul.oswald@scouting.org or by phone at 570-578-8927.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.