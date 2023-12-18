PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel and Brianna Strunk spoke with Ashley Seier, director of marketing at Blue Mountain Resorts.

Blue Mountain offers ski trails, snow tubing, and snow making, so you’ll always have tons of fun on the slopes.

If skiing isn’t your thing yet, Blue Mountain offers lessons to help you get started. You can take private lessons, or even learn alongside your friends and family. Plus, Blue Mountain’s kid program helps your little ones learn at their own speed!

For more information, visit SkiBlueMt.com.