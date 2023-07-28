PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Jon White-Spunner and Elizabeth Dowd from the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

Jon and Elizabeth explain what brings people back to the BTE, and why the experience is so unique.

Elizabeth describes what it means to be a “professional community theater,” and explains the role of community in the BTE.

They also list some shows that they will be performing as a part of their upcoming season, including Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, A Christmas Story, Sanctuary City, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson: Apartment 2B, and Annapurna.

Jon and Elizabeth also encourage any viewers who want to try out the stage, as well as promoting their auditions and theater education programs.

For more information, visit BTE.org or call 570-784-8181.