PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Audrey McClelland, founder of MomGenerations.com.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, BJ’s Wholesale can provide you with everything you’ll need for the big day.

Audrey runs through some of the most important Thanksgiving finds at BJs, from turkey to carrots, to seasonal napkins and plates!

As Audrey reminds, BJ’s shoppers can save up to 25% off normal grocery prices.

BJ’s members can also earn a free butterball turkey when you spend $150 in one transaction at BJ’s any time from November 11 to 22 while supplies last.

For more information, visit BJs.com/FreeTurkey.