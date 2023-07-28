PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Bill Morris from Bill’s Old Bike Barn in Bloomsburg.

Bill talks about the town of Bloomsburg, and describes the history of his shop, beginning as a motorcycles only store before evolving into bicycles too.

Bill also describes his bike barn and museum’s cat room, filled with 8,200 ceramic cats, as well as his one-of-a-kind indoor cover bridge.

Bill also explains what he might have in store for the future of the Bike Barn, including a baseball room.

For more information, visit BillsBikeBarn.com or call 570-759-9613.