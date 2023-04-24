PA live! (WBRE) — According to the Better Sleep Council, most people spend at least 20 thousand hours sleeping, which is why it is important to avoid mistakes when purchasing a mattress.

A mattress is one of the most important purchases we all make, so you want to get it right. After all, mattresses can be pricy plus we count on them for good sleep.

Better Sleep Council consumer advocate Elisabeth Leamy lists the top mattress mistakes to avoid.

Elisabeth’s advice includes changing the mattress more often, properly testing the mattress before buying, ensuring the mattress is not made with toxic materials, not buying the wrong mattress for your style of sleep, and focusing only on price and not enough on quality.

