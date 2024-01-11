PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, BestReviews’ Olivia Horton offers an inside look at the CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas.

The AI powered Ella Stroller will make walks a little easier with a white noise machine for peaceful music for your baby and an auto rocker to help the baby go to sleep. It also has sensors and cameras on the stroller to help avoid any danger.

The Mammotion Luba 2 Robotic Lawnmower will help keep your yard nice and neat. It works similarly to robot vacuums. It doesn’t require much setup to learn to navigate your lawn and keep things looking nice and neat.

The Mirai Speaker is designed to best support people with hearing lost, providing them with the best possible sound. Its curved shape allows the sound to be distributed more evenly and reach more areas of the room.

The Swann ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm can sync with friends’ and family members’ apps, so they can receive notifications as well, helping to keep everyone safe.

